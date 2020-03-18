Proposed bill would waive TnReady tests, 180 day school requirement

The Tennessee Department of Education is working closely with Governor Bill Lee’s office and legislative leadership to ensure schools and students are not adversely affected due to these school closures. TDOE put forward a proposal, which is House Bill 2818 and Senate Bill 2672, that states due to the March 3 tornadoes in Middle Tennessee and COVID-19 closures, the commissioner of education should do the following:
*waive the spring administration of TNReady and end-of-course assessments. Schools may still voluntarily administer these assessments.
*waive teacher evaluation growth scores based on 2019-20 assessments, including alternative growth scores.
*Waive student final grades being comprised in part by 2019-20 assessments, unless inclusion of assessment scores results in a higher final student grade
*waive school and district accountability based on 2019-20 assessments.
*Waive 180 instructional day requirement
*Waive BEP related attendance requirements to ensure that school districts and employees shall continue to receive full state funding despite any lengthy closures
*Waive the 11th grade postsecondary readiness assessment for the 2019-20 school year.
The full proposal is pictured below.
