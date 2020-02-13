Proposed bill would do away with some license requirements

Knoxville state rep Martin Daniel introduced HB 1945 and Senator Janice Bowling sponsored the legislation in the senate as SB 1914, legislation that, if passed, would allow unlicensed workers in certain fields, as long as customers know and acknowledge the work is being done by an unlicensed worker.
The list of professions included that could be affected by this bill would be accountants, architects, engineers, landscape architects, interior designers, barbers, cosmetologists, funeral directors and embalmers, contractors, home inspectors, plumbers, home improvement contractors, locksmiths, real estate brokers, land surveyors, soil scientists, auctioneers, pesticide application, rental location agents, private investigators, polygraph examiners, individuals engaged with fire and sprinkler systems, servicers of fire extinguishers, alarm contractors, private protective services, geologists, tattoo artists, body piercing artists, real estate appraisers and professional employer organizations.
The senate has referred the bill to the senate commerce and labor committee. Meanwhile, it has been assigned to the business subcommittee in the house.
If passed, the bill would allow someone without licensure to perform work in these fields. However, clients would be required to sign paperwork acknowledging they know about the lack of license and agree to release the person performing work from liability.