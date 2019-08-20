Property taxes in Franklin Co. going up 20.5 cents

Property taxes in Franklin County are going up significantly – to the tune of 20.5 cents. The Franklin County Commission approved that with an 11-3 vote Monday, almost a month after turning it down in late July.
The vote means that taxes on property owners who own a $100,000 property will increase about $60 per year. The increase will in part go to fund county employee raises. However, school system employees will not get raises beyond scheduled step raises, according to the Herald Chronicle. Franklin County is also in the process of completing a jail expansion, which is estimated to cost approximately $16.6 million.