Probation and Parole Officers Graduate Correction Academy in Tullahoma
The keynote speaker for the event was Correctional Administrator David Lane. Lane spoke to the class about the importance of being an agent of change for someone else. “Be intentional with what you’re doing and have a positive influence on others, so that you become the type of leader TDOC will look to in the future.”
During their weeks of training, the class learned skills that will assist them in being effective Probation and Parole Officers. Classes on leadership, effective listening and interviewing techniques, teamwork and defense skills were taught during the six-week academy.