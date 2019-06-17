«

Probation and Parole Officers Graduate Correction Academy in Tullahoma

On Friday, June 14, 2019, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) welcomed the next generation of Probation and Parole Officers into the workforce during a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Correction Academy in Tullahoma. The ceremony celebrated the hard work of 20 Officers who will be serving the citizens of Tennessee by working in the field across the state.
The keynote speaker for the event was Correctional Administrator David Lane. Lane spoke to the class about the importance of being an agent of change for someone else. “Be intentional with what you’re doing and have a positive influence on others, so that you become the type of leader TDOC will look to in the future.”
During their weeks of training, the class learned skills that will assist them in being effective Probation and Parole Officers. Classes on leadership, effective listening and interviewing techniques, teamwork and defense skills were taught during the six-week academy.