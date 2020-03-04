Primary election in the books; August general next up

Now that Tuesday’s March 3 primary is over, what is next?
That would be the August 6 Coffee County and Manchester general elections, as well as the state primary, which is also on Aug. 6.
Among the races on the ballot will be the federal primary for the US Senate and US House of Representatives, primary for the Tennessee State Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives, Court of Appeals retention questions, county general election for assessor of property, Coffee County School Board seats 1,5 and 7, Manchester general election for Mayor, three aldermen and two school board members, Tullahoma general election for mayor, two aldermen and three school board members. Following that will be the November 3 federal general election, which includes President, US Senate, US House, State Senate and State House races.
The deadline for candidates to qualify for the Aug. 6 races is noon on April 2.