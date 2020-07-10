Premier Lawn Care paints blue line on N. Irwin St. in support of MPD

Brandon Imhoff, owner with Premier Lawn Care, had the urge to show his appreciation to local law enforcement. The owner of the property maintenance company saw an opportunity to do just that and enhance the aesthetics around Manchester City Hall with the simple painting of a blue line on N. Irwin St.
Premier Lawn Care workers painted a blue line along N. Irwin St. in the middle of the street between the two center yellow traffic lines. This was done in the area where the Manchester Police Department is located.
“I actually saw this done somewhere else and thought, ‘man, that would look awesome here,'” explained Imhoff. “I reached out to the street department and they took it to Mayor Norman and he loved the idea.”
Imhoff received permission from Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman before proceeding. Labor and materials were donated.
“We appreciate people and business owners in our community recognizing the hard work put in every day by our local police officers,” said Norman. “We have a department that is committed to our community and safety. These gestures are refreshing and needed.”