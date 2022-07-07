Potomac horse fever reported in nearby Murfreesboro, Dekalb County

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County.
Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
We urge horse owners to be sure their horses are protected by using best management practices, which includes consulting with your local veterinarian for appropriate vaccination needs and schedules.
–Regularly disinfect stalls, water buckets, feed troughs, and other equipment
–Eliminate standing water sources where disease-carrying insects may gather and breed
–Avoid co-mingling your horses with other, unfamiliar horses
Potomac horse fever is NOT a known threat to human health.
