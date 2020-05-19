Positive COVID tests shuts down Manchester sonic

The Sonic Drive-In location on Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester is temporarily closed after an employee there allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Patrons noticed the building was blocked off with caution tape Tuesday.

A Sonic official said the location is closed while it works with health officials and the location will re-open when health officials deem it to be safe.

