Positive COVID tests shuts down Manchester sonic

The Sonic Drive-In location on Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester is temporarily closed after an employee there allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus.
Patrons noticed the building was blocked off with caution tape Tuesday.
A Sonic official said the location is closed while it works with health officials and the location will re-open when health officials deem it to be safe.
LAST CHANCE TO WIN $50 TO HIGH COTTON IN MANCHESTER
Win a $50 gift card to High Cotton in Manchester ! Registration is FREE and easy. Follow the button below and sign up today.