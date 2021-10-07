Popular Halloween Trunk or Treat event returning this year

What was deemed a big hit last year in terms of Halloween fun is returning. With the absence of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center Safe on the Square event for the second year in a row, businesses have put together a large-scale Halloween event that will be held Friday, Oct. 29 at the parking lot of the old Southern Family Market building.
Everyone is invited to attend the free event. There will be decorated trunks, candy, a costume contest, outdoor movie, food trucks and more fun from 6-9 p.m.
The event is being put on by Reese’s Genes Boutique and Imhoff Landscape Yard. Anyone looking to setup a trunk or business wanting to participate in anyway should contact Brandon Imhoff at 931-588-7609 or Tiffany Hoyne at 931-434-7973.
A few thousand trick-or-treaters attended the event in 2020.