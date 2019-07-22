Pool safety should remain focus through remainder of summer

Officials are reminding parents and home-owners to take extra precautions as the summer months continue to prevent child drownings in swimming pools. Not surprisingly, 65 percent of all drowning incidents happen in the June, July and August months. More important numbers to be aware of, 46% of non-fatal drowning injuries of children younger than 15 years old occurred at a residential pool and in the summer of 2018, Tennessee actually ranked fifth in the country for highest number of child drowning fatalities. Florida and Texas each had 21 fatalities to lead the country, California had 11, Arizona 7 and Tennessee and Illinois each had six.