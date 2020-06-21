Poll workers needed for Coffee County

Poll workers are needed for the upcoming Aug. 6 elections here in Coffee County.
The Aug. 6 election consists of state and federal primaries, as well as the county general election and municipal elections for Tullahoma and Manchester.
Poll officials perform tasks such as greeting voters, answering questions, processing voters, explaining how to cast ballots and counting votes. Regardless of your political affiliation, any voter is eligible to apply. You must be a registered voter at least 18 years old, not be a candidate or relative of a candidate, be able to read and write in English. Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting and on election day.
To sign up, visit www.coffeecountyelectioncommission.com or email votecoffee@coffeecountytn.org
