Police searching for Coffee County man who allegedly stole camper

Area authorities need your help locating Randall Curtis – a suspect who allegedly stole an RV Camper from Newby RV Sales in Smartt Station (Warren County) on Saturday.
The stolen camper has since been recovered. But Curtis has not been apprehended, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
Warrants are on file for Curtis’ arrest. He is 57 years old with brown eyes, brown hair (possibly shaved), with a beard or goatee, standing 6’1″ and weighing 185 pounds. He is a resident of Coffee County and could possibly be in the Franklin County area, authorities say. He is driving a Nissan Titan truck (pictured below).
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 931-668-7000.