Police believe suspects from Manchester armed robbery are in custody

Three suspects are in custody after an attempted robbery of a Cash Express in Woodbury Tuesday morning (Jan. 25) and a lengthy police pursuit that ended in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
According to police officials, there was an attempted robbery of Cash Express in Woodbury Tuesday morning. Doors were locked and subjects were unable to complete the robbery. Because of this, witnesses were able to contact police and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended in Wilson County when spike strips were deployed on Interstate 40 and the vehicle caught fire.
Three suspects fled on foot and carjacked an individual shortly after. Suspects were later apprehended when they fled on foot once they traveled to the end of a dead-end road.
Manchester Police believe these suspects involved in the attempted robbery and pursuit are the same ones who committed armed robbery at Manchester Cash Express on January 18. Police also believe the suspects are tied to an armed robbery at a Cash Express in White Bluff, Tennessee on January 10.
Manchester Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Floied told Thunder Radio News that the ATF office in Nashville will be handling the investigation. Names were not released when this story was published. Updates will be posted as they are available.