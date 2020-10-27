Police apprehend man who escaped from Justice Center on Tuesday

Police quickly apprehended an escapee Tuesday after he escaped from transport officers at the Coffee County Justice Center on Hillsboro Blvd.
Terrance Moore was sentenced to the Coffee County Jail Tuesday for non-violent offenses. Just before Moore was loaded into the transport vehicle at the Coffee County Justice Center, authorities say he took off while in handcuffs.
A joint effort between the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department led to Moore being taken back into custody near Ramsey Street and the nearby railroad tracks within about 20 minutes.
According to Frank Watkins with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, additional charges will be added relating to Moore’s escape.
