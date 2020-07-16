Phone scam continues to plague area, Manchester police say

For the second time in a week the Manchester Police Department is warning the public of phone scams that have picked up in the area as of late, in particular a recurring scam involving someone appearing to be a law enforcement officer.
In this scam recently reported to MPD, the suspect tells the intended victim that they are a DEA agent and attempts to get that potential victim to send money to avoid arrest or other legal actions.
“There are no law enforcement agencies that will contact you and request money to be sent to them,” said MPD in a release. “We encourage you to not communicate during these phone calls – simply hang up the phone.”