Petition Asking for Coffee Co. District Attorney Craig Northcott to Resign has Over 22,000 Signatures
The organization Care2 drafted the petition in response to Northcott’s Facebook posts about Muslims and comments he made concerning the LGBTQ community.
According to screenshots of Facebook posts, Northcott wrote Islam is “evil, violent and against God’s truth”.
He was recorded on video at a religious conference, saying he didn’t believe in gay marriage and added same-sex partners wouldn’t receive protections under domestic violence laws because he didn’t recognize the marriage.
So far Northcott has not made a comment to any member of the media.
The Tennessean reports that Gov. Bill Lee says he isn’t prepared to call on an embattled Tennessee prosecutor to resign over his comments about Muslims and same-sex couples but wants to ensure Coffee County that District Attorney Craig Northcott is upholding the law.
The governor declined to say whether he planned to speak with Northcott or call on him to resign.
The Care2 petition has over 22,000 signatures so far.
The state Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Responsibility is currently investigating whether Northcott is ethically fit for his position.
.