Pete Rose returning to Manchester March 16

Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader is making a return visit to Manchester.
Pete Rose will be at Al White Ford Lincoln from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Everyone is welcome to stop by and visit with Rose – there is no charge. There will be hotdogs, chips and drinks available. Thunder Radio will be on site, as well.
There will be no autographs signed during this time.
Al White Ford Lincoln is located at 2002 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.
Rose came to Manchester back in the fall for a fundraiser dinner for the CHS baseball team.