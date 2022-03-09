Pete Rose returning to Manchester March 16 (time change)

Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose is making a return visit to Manchester.
Thunder Radio News announced the visit last week — there has been a change in the schedule since then.
Pete Rose will be at Al White Ford Lincoln (2002 Hillsboro Blvd) from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Organizers moved the time to comply with the CHS Boys Basketball team playing in the state tournament at 1:15 p.m. the same day.
Everyone is welcome to stop by and visit with Rose – there is no charge. There will be hotdogs, chips and drinks available. Thunder Radio will be on site, as well.
There will be no autographs signed during this time.
Rose came to Manchester back in the fall for a fundraiser dinner for the CHS baseball team.