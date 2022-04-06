Peoples Bank donates to completely revamp CHS auditorium sound system

The Coffee County Central High School auditorium will soon have a new look. And a new sound.
Peoples Bank & Trust Company of Manchester made a $15,000 donation to CHS on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to fund a complete overhaul of the auditorium’s sound system.
The investment will not only cover new speakers, but state of the art audio technology that will allow for sound operations to be moved backstage and the ability to adjust volumes from anywhere in the auditorium through an iPad. There will be new wireless microphones and headsets, drop microphones for large ensembles and other technology that will bring the CHS auditorium sound to be comparable to the best around.
“Coffee County High School is blessed to have a community partner like Peoples Bank and Trust,” said CHS principal Paul Parsley.
The new sound system will be paired with a complete facelift inside the auditorium. The seats have already been removed. There will be new paint on the walls, on the floors and new seating installed to make the 45-year old auditorium new again.
Funds for other repairs and changes will be coming from federal ESSER funds – which comes from a pool of more than $3.8 billion that has been allocated to assist schools in Tennessee manage challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. District level funds will also be allocated, said Parsley.
Parsley said he hopes that renovations will be complete by the start of next school year in August.