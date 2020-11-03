Patton selected to fill vacant alderman seat

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously voted to appoint Roxanne Patton to fill the vacant alderman seat on the board.
The vote to appoint Patton was unanimous and came without discussion.
Patton in no newcomer to politics. She previously served as an alderman from 2008-2014 – under mayors Betty Superstein and Lonnie Norman.
Patton is filling the alderman seat vacated by Marilyn Howard, who was appointed Mayor last month after the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman. Patton will serve for the remainder of Howard’s term, which is through August of 2022. Patton was immedietely sworn in to take her seat.
Meanwhile, the board voted to appoint Mark Messick as the new vice mayor for the city. Messick is in the middle of a four-year term as alderman, which expires in 2022. Vice Mayor is a position appointed by the board each year, usually in September.