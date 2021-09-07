Patriot Day ceremony set for Saturday in Manchester

A Patriot Day Ceremony will be this Saturday, Sept 11th, at the Coffee County Veterans Building starting at 6 p.m. – located at 130 Shelton Rd.
The event will be behind the building. Chairs will be set out for the event and social distancing will be observed for a safer environment.
Claude Morse will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, which marks the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
Four local veterans organizations — American Legion, VFW, DAV and Marine Corps League — will all pay honors to several local first responders.
Everyone is encouraged to attend.