PARTIN: Roadside dumping in Coffee County must stop; offenders will be prosecuted

Roadside trash in Coffee County has increased significantly over the past year – and Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says it is time for that to stop.
Over the past year Partin says that numerous areas in Coffee County have started seeing entire loads of garbage dumped by the roadside, in dead-end areas, in wooded lots and other various places. In the year 2020, the roadside pickup crew of trustees from the Coffee County Jail picked up 3,000 pounds of aluminum cans. That was with a 4-man crew – and that is not all.
“We have picked up numerous tires, scrap iron and tons of general household trash,” explained Partin. “I’m not talking about just a random bag falling off a truck or a few small items that blow out of the bed of a truck. I’m talking about entire loads just dumped by the side of the road.”
Partin said his crews have picked up old recliners, roofing shingles and drywall. Enough for an “entire remodel” he said.
Partin said he does not want to prosecute citizens – but it may come to that.
“I’m just asking everyone to show a little more respect and awareness and help us keep our community clean,” said Partin. “We have multiple convenience centers in this county to properly dispose of trash.”
Partin said his department is investing in cameras to place in certain hot-spot areas and offenders will be prosecuted.
Standard convenience center hours of operations are 6-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. These may vary around holidays.
Tires may be disposed of at 2180 Murfreesboro Highway on Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Coffee County household can dispose of up to 8 tires per year at no charge. For m ore questions, contact the Rural Solid Waste office at 931-723-5139.
Convenience centers in Coffee County for trash disposal are located at the following places:
Beech Grove Convenience Center – 90 Oscar Crowell Rd.
Belmont Convenience Center – 4120 New Tullahoma Highway
Blanton’s Chapel Convenience Center – 4412 Powers Bridge Rd.
Hillsboro Convenience center – 416 Winchester Highway
Jones Convenience Center – 2050 Riley Creek Rd.
New Union Convenience Center – 177 Brandon Rd.
Ninth Model Convenience Center – 105 Fountain Grove Rd.
North Coffee Convenience Center – 75 Cantrell Ln.
Red Hill Convenience Center – 2922 Hillsboro Highway
Summitville Convenience Center – 90 School St.