Partin breezes to second term as Coffee County Sheriff

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin had many obstacles in his way to a second term in office.
He cleared the final ones on Thursday night.
Partin easily defeated Independent challengers Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell to win another four-year term as Coffee County Sheriff. It is the second win in the past few months for Partin, who easily outpaced Republican challenger Alethia Rawn in the May primary.
Thursday night totals for Partin were impressive – racking up 5,252 total votes. The next closest challenger was Tomberlin, who serves as Manchester City Police Chief Investigator, who picked up 2,199 votes. Danny Ferrell received 1,183 total votes.
All totals are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the numbers,” said Partin in an election night interview with Thunder Radio. Click below to listen to the complete election night interview with Partin.
See more election night results from Coffee County by clicking here.