Part of new conference center outdoor venue not on county property, PBA says

There appears to be an issue with the recently completed outdoor event venue completed by Public Building Authority behind the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. Some of the venue has been built on land not owned by the county but, instead, owned by a private individual.
The venue was recently completed and a ribbon cutting with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce was held on September 26. However, at a Friday (Oct. 18) PBA board meeting, PBA member Greg Sandlin brought out the apparent fact that part of the building – approximately one-third – is on land owned by Wayne Lance, according to property records. Elena Cawley with the Manchester Times reports that Sandlin asked conference center general manager Rebecca French if any documents were obtained prior to building the venue to show that Lance agreed to the project. French reportedly stated that she spoke with Lance about the construction and he approved the project, but there are no supporting documents to confirm that account.
Thunder Radio News was able to confirm through Tennessee property maps that Wayne Lance does own a parcel of land that touches two sides of property owned by the PBA near where the venue was completed.
According to reports, Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey has reached out to Lance an is waiting for a response.
The PBA does not plan to hold any events at the newly constructed venue before the matter is resolved.