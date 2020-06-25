Parole Board recommends Braseel be exonerated

The Tennessee Board of Parole voted Wednesday that governor Bill Lee exonerate Adam Braseel – a Grundy County man who spent 12 years in prison for a killing that he says he did not commit.
Braseel was freed from prison last August after new evidence brought to light Braseel’s innocence. The unanimous vote from the parole board clears the way for Lee to potentially completely exonerate Braseel of the charges. He entered an Alford plea upon his August release, a plea that does not admit guilt but admits that there may be enough evidence for a conviction.
