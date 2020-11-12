Parks department to hold public meeting to discuss new field lights

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Ada Wright Center to discuss a local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant Application.
This application is from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the proposed project is to replace lights on three baseball fields and three softball fields in Fred Deadman and Dave King Parks.
These lights would all have metal poles and LED lights similar tot eh new lights recently installed at the soccer fields.
Any citizens with questions can attend the meeting or email Bonnie Gamble at bgamble@cityofmanchestertn.com