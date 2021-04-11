Parade of Graduates set for Coffee County Class of 2021

Coffee County Central High School Class of 2021 will have a graduation parade in lieu of a traditional commencement ceremony.
The announcement was made in a statement by Coffee County Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson on Friday. The ceremony will be much like what was held for the Class of 2020. Lawson cited crowd limitations due to COVID-19 as the reason.
“Coffee County Central High School will be conducting a Parade of Graduates as a graduation ceremony on May 28, 2021,” Lawson said in a statement. “School and district officials spent a significant amount of time evaluating options and decided that this plan represents the best opportunity for community involvement and ensures that all interested persons have the ability to view the graduates. If a traditional graduation had been held at the football stadium, the graduates would have had a limited number of tickets issued for family and friends.
“Instructions and information can be obtained through social media outlets for the high school and the school district. We will update these instructions as further information becomes available.”
Much like 2020, Thunder Radio intends to broadcast the Parade of Graduates on the radio and through Thunder Radio social media channels for all to hear. More information and details will be posted when it is available.