Pandemic rent relief now available in Tennessee; see how to apply

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s rent relief application process is now live.
You can apply online here or call 844-500-1112. THDA is ready to help renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available for past-due rent and utilities.
The COVID-19 Rent Relief program was developed in an effort to support renters who are or have been struggling to pay rent, utilities, or other home energy costs due to loss of wages/income as a result of the pandemic. Funding will be available to households for payment of delinquent (past due) expenses. In addition, eligible future rent may also be covered for eligible households.