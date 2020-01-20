Owners of Farmers Family Restaurant pleads guilty of tax evasion

The owner of Farmers Family Restaurant has submitted a guilty plea accepting charges of six counts of hindering revenue collections and one count of tax evasion. He entered the plea and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in a Maury County Courtroom last week.
Farmer’s Family Restaurant operates locations in Columbia and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Raynor opened a location in Manchester at 95 Skinner Flat Rd. in the spring of 2015, but it shuttered after approximately a year in business.
Raynor, 66, has paid $41,000 in restitution to the Department of Revenue as part of a diversion program. With a clean record of two years, his record can be expunged, according to the Daily Herald in Columbia.
The case started in March of 2019 when Raynor as indicted on 12 counts of filing false tax returns and theft over $10,000, along with tax evasion.