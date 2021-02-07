Over 8% of Coffee Co. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents of Coffee County who have received COVID-19 vaccination continue to increase. Currently, approximately 8.08 percent of the Coffee County population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Of these, 1.94 percent of the population has received the necessary two-doses of the vaccine.
These numbers are on par with the state. The Tennessee Department of Health reports that 8.36 percent of the population has received one dose.
If you live in Coffee County and would like to sign up to be on the waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.