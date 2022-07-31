Over 5,000 early votes cast at the close of early voting in Coffee County

Final numbers are in for early voting in Coffee County – with 14.3 percent of registered voters having cast their ballots during the 14-day early voting period.
According to Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar, 5,065 total votes were cast during early voting, with 304 voting on the final day of early voting Saturday.
Of these voters, 2,263 were rural county voters, 1,795 were Tullahoma voters and 1,007 were Manchester voters. Statewide, the voter turnout for early voting has been down about 25 % versus the 2018 August election.
If you did not vote early, you may vote at your assigned precinct on Thursday, August 4. Polls will be open on election day until 7 p.m.
Coffee County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.
CLICK HERE to see a full sample ballot for the Aug. 4 election.
On election night (Aug. 4), Thunder Radio will broadcast live returns from the Coffee County Election Commission office beginning at 7 p.m. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com