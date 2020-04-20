Over 500 tested for COVID-19 during Sunday testing in Coffee County

Sunday was a busy day for COVID-19 testing in Coffee County, as 515 people were tested at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza during a free testing event. These results are likely to be available by the end of the week. The demand for testing was high, with lines backed up down McArthur Street to get in line for testing.
There have been 7,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee as of 2 p.m. Monday, including 152 deaths. So far, 3,575 people are classified as recovered, meaning there are only approximately 3,663 active cases in the entire state. There have been 730 hospitalizations. In total, 100,689 tests have been performed.
In Coffee County, there have been 20 confirmed cases and six of those have recovered, leaving about 14 active cases. There are 487 negative tests that have been performed in Coffee County.
