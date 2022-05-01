Over 4,000 cast early ballots in Coffee County; Tuesday is election day

Early voting totals for the May 3 Coffee County primary are in.
According to Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar, 4,171 people cast their ballots in early voting between April 13 and April 28 with the heaviest day coming on the final day, as 511 voters hit the polls on April 28.
The total of 4,171 is 12.5 percent of active Coffee County voters and 11% of total registered voters in the county.
Numbers break down like this: 2,058 rural county voters cast a ballot, while 1,223 registered voters in Tullahoma voted and 890 Manchester voters went to the polls.
Residents still have one day to vote – that is Election Day on Tuesday, May 3.
If voting on election day, you will vote at your assigned precinct. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p..m on that day. If you have questions about the process or your correct precinct (some have changed this year), contact the election commission at 931-723-5103. Voters are required to show a federal or state photo ID when voting.
The night of May 3, Thunder Radio will carry live election return coverage on our radio station – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m. You can also see results updated in live time on our website by clicking here.
