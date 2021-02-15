Over 2,600 DREMC customers without power Monday afternoon

Note: This story has been updated with current numbers as of 6:06 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15
Icy conditions are wreaking havoc on travel and the power grid in Coffee County.
As of 6:05 p.m. Monday, there were 2,600 Duck River Electric Membership customers in Coffee County that were without power, a number that has been on the rise through the afternoon. This accounts for about 13% of DREMC customers in Coffee County. Meanwhile, Bedford County is reporting 2,800 outages, or about 20% of customers there.
Coffee County Highway Department issued an urgent warning to area citizens: Stay home. The department is reporting downed trees, downed electric lines and slick driving conditions all across Coffee County, especially in outlying areas. Main thoroughfares have remained clear, but could refreeze overnight with temperatures expected to get near single digits.