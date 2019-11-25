Over $18.5 million in unclaimed life insurance benefits for Tennesseans; see if you have unclaimed benefits

Did you know that Tennesseans have over $18.5 million worth of unclaimed life insurance benefits for the 2019 calendar year?
You can search to see if you are entitled to unclaimed insurances through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Life Insurance Policy Locator. This is a free service that enables beneficiaries, executors, or legal representatives of a deceased person to track down the life insurance policies or annuity contracts of their late family members or friends.
The policy locator can help ease the burden on grieving family members and friends who might worry about finding a policy during what is a stressful time. You can use the locator and search for benefits by clicking here.