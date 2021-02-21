Over 10 percent of Coffee County residents have received COVID vaccine

As of Sunday afternoon, Feb. 21, approximately 10.25 percent of Coffee County residents have received at least one-dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
Meanwhile, approximately 3.45 percent of the population has received two doses of the vaccine. In total, 7,748 vaccine doses have been reported in Coffee County.
Meanwhile, numbers of those infected and hospitalized with virus-related issues continue to decline.
As of Saturday, there were 124 active cases of the virus reported in Coffee County. Statewide, fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations related to the virus were reported on Saturday.