Organizers plan to march, protest in Manchester on Friday

Organizers are planning to march from the Coffee County Justice Center to downtown Manchester on Friday, June 12.
Rallies and Marches have been held all across the country over the past two weeks since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
According to Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother, DeAngelo Rozier applied for a permit to hold the event and the permit has been granted by the mayor’s office. Yother said organizers plan to march from the justice center at 300 Hillsboro Blvd. to the Manchester downtown square. He said they plan to assemble near the area of N. Irwin Street and W. Main Street for a demonstration and possibly speeches. The march is scheduled to begin at noon Friday.
“We plan to be in the area to ensure traffic is able to keep flowing in that area,” said Yother.
