«

»

Opportunities to serve on citizen committees

The City of Manchester is still looking for citizens for some of its citizen committees. The Manchester Historic Zoning commission is seeking someone to fill a term until September of 2024, the Manchester Recreation Commission is seeking a volunteer to fill a term until September of 2024, the Manchester Tourism Commission is seeking a volunteer to fill a seat until September of 2024 and the Manchester Housing Authority needs a volunteer to fill a term until October of 2024. 

For more details about serving on one of these boards, click here. 

 

 

 