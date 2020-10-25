Open enrollment for Health Insurance begins Nov. 1

Open Enrollment for health insurance coverage in 2021 begins on Sunday, November 1, 2020!
That means now’s the time to comparison shop and gather more details about plans and coverage for next year.
What should you do? Carefully review plans when shopping on the exchange during Open Enrollment. Review a policy to ensure it provides the coverage for services you are seeking. While it may be tempting to enroll in a plan with the lowest premium, consumers should take into account other potential costs such as co-pays and deductibles.
Open Enrollment ends December 15, 2020. Questions? Contact the TDCI team at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.