Open enrollment for ACA underway; state approves rate decreases

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers that Open Enrollment for health insurance coverage in 2020 on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) begins Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Tennesseans have until December 15, 2019, to apply for or re-enroll in coverage for the 2020 calendar year.
Consumers are reminded that three of Tennessee’s five insurance carriers have expanded their coverage areas for 2020. Additionally, TDCI approved premium rate decreases for just the second time in the Affordable Care Act marketplace era.
Sixty five of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have more than one choice of federally facilitated plans. The primary option for Coffee County is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Those in Franklin and Grundy counties will also have choices of Celtic and Bright, while those in Rutherford County will be able to also have Cigna and Oscar plans to shop from in addition to BCBS.
Carriers and coverage areas on the individual market are as follows:
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Statewide coverage includes adding the Memphis and Nashville areas.
Bright Health. Continuing coverage in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.
Celtic/Ambetter Insurance. Coverage expansion into Nashville and Knoxville areas with continuing coverage in Chattanooga and Memphis areas.
Cigna. Coverage expansion into Chattanooga and Jackson with continuing coverage in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, and Tri-Cities.
Oscar Health. Coverage continues in Nashville and Memphis.
Though rate decreases bring down premium prices in rating areas with more competition, an individual’s out-of-pocket premium costs depend on several factors, including the amount of federal funding for premium assistance (subsidies) available in the state. Consumers should contact licensed insurance agents or company representatives in considering 2020 plan coverage.
To assist consumers with enrollment or network questions, TDCI has posted copies of the carriers’ plans to our website, created a 2020 insurance carrier map as well as an informational video .