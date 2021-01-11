Online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine now available

Coffee County residents who qualify for phase 1a1 or 1a2 of COVID-19 vaccinations (which includes those 75 and older, inpatient healthcare workers, staff of COVID testing, etc.) can now sign up to to be on a list and receive their COVID-19 vaccination through the health department online.
To sign up – click here. At the bottom of the page, check “sign up” and then click “submit and sign up” at the bottom of the page. At this point you will enter your information.
Currently, there are 582 slots that have been filled. The health department is supposed to offer vaccinations Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the Coffee County Fairgounds. However, that depends on availability. Testing is conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.