One person killed in Thursday crash near Manchester

A Winchester man is dead after a two-vehicle crash at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Manchester.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher May, age 61, was traveling near 4160 Hillsboro Highway when his Chevrolet Silverado left its lane of travel and ran into the trailer of a 2000 Peterbilt tractor trailer.
According to the THP crash report, the operator of the Peterbilt tried to swerve around May’s truck when it entered his lane of travel, but May’s truck hit the trailer.
May, who has a Winchester address, was pronounced deceased. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.