One killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 55 in Manchester Wednesday

The driver of a Nissan Maxima was pronounced dead on the scene of a Wednesday afternoon accident on State Route 55 near Bowling Alley Rd.
According to officials, at approximately 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a Nissan Maxima and a TDOT dump truck.
One patient was transported to Unity Medical Center for treatment. Manchester Police shut down traffic on Highway 55 Eastbound and detoured traffic onto the Old Tullahoma Highway for a significant period of time.
Thunder Radio News has reached out to THP for further information and will report that when it is released.
