One injured in Thursday shooting at Northgate Mall in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Police Department investigating a shooting that allegedly took place inside the Tullahoma Northgate Mall Thursday.
A verbal altercation took place inside the mall, then a while male allegedly produced a gun and shot one person, according to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams. The individual who was injured was transported to Tennova Hospital before being flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The shooter fled the scene in a while vehicle that police were still looking for as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
