One injured after a shooting in Bedford County

Bedford County patrol deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Whitaker road in the Wheel community At 2:59 Monday morning. A female was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She survived her injuries.
There were also three other individuals in the vehicle. An adult male and two small children.
After further investigation, it was determined that Gulberto Olascoaga of Lewisburg, TN fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle. Members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division obtained warrants on Olascoaga for 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Olascoaga is currently being held in Bedford County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond.