One in custody, two found deceased after Wednesday crash on Interstate 24

One person is in custody and two people were found to be deceased after a speeding car crashed on Interstate 24 in Coffee County Wednesday afternoon.
According to Coffee County 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour passing the truck weigh station between exits 114 and 117.
Northcott said troopers pulled out to initiate a traffic stop, activating emergency lights and sirens.
“Before they could even catch up, the vehicle wrecked around the 120 mile marker (eastbound),” explained Northcott.
According to Northcott, the vehicle burst into flames and the driver exited in an attempt to flee but was quickly apprehended by troopers.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames at which point they discovered two “badly burnt bodies. “
Northcott told Thunder Radio News that one body was found in the passenger seat and one was found in the backseat of the vehicle.
Both bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
“The autopsy will be able to determine if they were deceased before impact, killed on impact or by fire,” explained Northcott. “At this point we just don’t know and we will continue to investigate.”
The driver, identified as Dane Angelo Fearron, 19, of New York, was taken to Unity Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He has since been released and booked into the Coffee County Jail. He is facing charges that include two counts of vehicular homicide. Northcott said charges could be amended or added based on the investigation.