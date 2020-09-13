ONE DEAD, SHOOTER AT LARGE AFTER SHOOTING ON INTERSTATE-24 SUNDAY

UPDATE. 2:15 p.m., Sept. 13
Police have identified the alleged shooter as Dangelo Dorsey, 29, of St. Louis Missouri. He remains at large at this time and is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information should contact authorities immediately.
Original Story:
One person is dead, four are injured and a shooter is at large after an argument inside a vehicle boiled over Sunday morning on Interstate-24 just north of Manchester.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator Billy Butler, as of 11 a.m. Sunday the alleged shooter remains at large and is believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry.
According to officials, a black Dodge Charger with four black males inside was traveling on Interstate 24. An argument that apparently boiled over from the previous day led one man to brandish a gun, shooting another male inside the vehicle. That person who was originally shot is deceased.
According to Butler, more shots were fired inside the vehicle and, possibly, two people were shooting judging by the condition of the vehicle. Two other people were struck – one was taken by ambulance and another flown to area hospitals.
One person escaped the vehicle without injury authorities say.
During this altercation, the Charger vehicle side-swiped another vehicle and the vehicles went off the road. At this time, the original shooter allegedly exited the Charger and car-jacked the crashed vehicle. Not far down the road, the shooter allegedly exited that vehicle, crossed the Interstate and car-jacked a black Toyota Camry.
“We believe he exited the interstate at the 97 mile marker. But we aren’t sure which direction he went from there. All we know is a black male inside a Toyota Camry,” Butler told Thunder Radio news.
During this process, an elderly lady was shot in the hand, according to Butler. And a truck driver who stopped to help was shot in the neck. Both are receiving treatment for their injuries.
Interstate-24 lanes in both directions are currently closed.
Manchester native and Central High School graduate Brandon Phillips and his family were traveling in the vehicle that was first side-swiped by the charger and then stolen.
“He ran us off of the interstate and held me up at gunpoint telling me to get out of my car,” Phillips said in a Facebook post. “Thank God he let my wife and Braeden get out of the car as I was getting Briley out of the back. He took my car and ran. The he ditched our car because it was so badly wrecked.”
Thunder Radio will continue to update this story as accurate information is available.