One dead, one in custody after homicide Tuesday afternoon in Coffee County

One man is dead and another in the Coffee County Jail after a homicide in Lakewook Park Tuesday afternoon.
According to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies received a call to 50 Shiloh Dr. Tuesday afternoon with a complaint of a “subject bleeding.”
Deputies arrived to find a deceased Hispanic male.
An initial investigation found that an altercation took place at the residence between the deceased male and Joseph Andrew Johnson, age 36, of Beechgrove. Johnson was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Thunder Radio news will bring you more information as it is available.