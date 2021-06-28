One dead, another in custody after Sunday night stabbing in Coffee County

A Hispanic male is dead and another in the Coffee County jail after an argument allegedly led to a stabbing on Sunday, June 27 at 202 Bryan Blvd. in Coffee County.
According to authorities with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a Hispanic male identified as Jesus Perez-Beltron, age 25, became irate during an argument and allegedly stabbed another Hispanic male in the chest with a black switchblade knife. A friend transported the stabbing victim to Unity Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities are not yet prepared to release the victim’s name, pending notification of family.
According to witnesses, after stabbing the victim Beltron then ran through the house and “dove through a window,” which caused him to drop what is believed to be the murder weapon. Authorities were able to recover the knife by the window.
Beltron then ran from his residence on 202 Bryan Blvd. to a residence on Rooster Run Lane, where he was discovered by law enforcement. He was treated by EMS for cuts and injuries sustained from jumping through a window and then transported to Vanderbilt Harton for treatment of his injuries. He was then transported to Coffee County Jail. He is charged with first degree murder and being held on $1 Million bond.