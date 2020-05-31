One dead after Saturday ATV accident in Grundy County

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Connie Sue Kassner, age 56, of Brasstown, North Carolina was visiting family in Altamont when she was killed in an ATV accident Saturday, May 30.
The Grundy County Herald reports that Kassner was riding a four-wheeler while another family member was riding a separate ATV. Witnesses stated that she was following a family member who stopped. Kassner apparently could not stop in time and in an effort to avoid the stopped ATV she ended up falling off an elevated area.
